BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen sharply at the end of January. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $9.50/mt to $663.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since November 24. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5/mt to $509/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $14.50/mt to $880.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $1.15/bl to $82.40/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $662.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3.50/mt to $585/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $11/mt to $644/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8.50/mt to $625/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.31/bl at $82.71/bl as of 9:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt rise in bunker prices.