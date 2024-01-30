BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday January 30, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $9.50/mt to $663.50/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since November 24. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5/mt to $509/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $14.50/mt to $880.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $1.15/bl to $82.40/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7.50/mt to $662.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3.50/mt to $585/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $11/mt to $644/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8.50/mt to $625/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.31/bl at $82.71/bl as of 9:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.33/mt rise in bunker prices.

