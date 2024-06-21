Two More Methanol-Fuelled Maersk Boxships to Enter Service Over the Summer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Naming ceremonies will be held for the two new ships in Denmark and the US in August. Image Credit: Maersk

Two more methanol-fuelled boxships are set to enter service for global container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk over the summer.

Naming ceremonies will be held for the two new ships in Denmark and the US in August, CEO Vincent Clerc said in a social media post this week.

"I'm thrilled that Nike and Vestas will christen our new vessels in Denmark and the US this August," Clerc said.

"We have the vessels and the determination to accelerate the energy transition.

"Now, we urgently need a global maritime fuel standard and pricing mechanism to truly make a difference and support large-scale green fuel projects."

Maersk has been a significant backer of methanol as a bunker fuel. The firm has pledged no longer to order tonnage not capable of running on a zero-carbon fuel.