NYK Plans Shipping Decarbonisation Partnership With Mining Firm BHP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal will start with a joint study of zero-GHG ships using blue or green ammonia as bunker fuel. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping firm NYK has signed a deal with mining company BHP to work together on maritime decarbonisation projects.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their business relationship and support the decarbonisation of ocean transportation, NYK said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The deal will start with a joint study of zero-GHG ships using blue or green ammonia as bunker fuel.

The two companies also plan to promote emission reduction measures including fuel efficiency technologies and other alternative fuels.

"NYK is very pleased to expand our strategic partnership with BHP with a specific aim and focus on decarbonisation and we look forward to developing decarbonisation solutions for our shared supply chain," Nobuhiro Kashima, chief executive of NYK's dry bulk division, said in the statement.

"This deepens our relationship as strategic business partners.

"Going forward, NYK will continue to make full use of our knowledge, innovation and technologies as one of the world's leading shipping companies to support our decarbonisation of shipping in cooperation with customers."