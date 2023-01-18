DNV Reports 1,000 Vessels Affected by ShipManager Cyberattack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cyberattack happened on the evening of January 7. File Image / Pixabay

A total of 1,000 vessels were affected by the cyberattack on DNV fleet optimisation service ShipManager earlier this month.

The firm is communicating daily with 70 customers that were affected by the hack to update them on findings of its ongoing forensic investigations, DNV said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

After a cyberattack on the evening of January 7, DNV said on January 9 that it had shut down the ShipManager servers. All users can still use the onboard, offline functionalities of the ShipManager software.

"There are no indications that any other software or data by DNV is affected," the company said in Tuesday's statement.

"The server outage does not impact any other DNV services.

"DNV experts are working closely with global IT security partners to investigate the incident and to ensure operations are online as soon as possible.

"DNV is in dialogue with the Norwegian police about the incident."