DNV Reports Cyberattack on Fleet Optimisation Service ShipManager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The attack happened on the evening of January 7. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society DNV has reported a cyberattack over the weekend on its fleet optimisation service, ShipManager.

After a cyberattack on the evening of January 7, DNV has shut down the ShipManager servers, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Users are still able to use the onboard, offline functionalities of the software.

"DNV experts are working closely with global IT security partners to investigate the incident and to put in place a technical recovery plan and will ensure operations are online as soon as possible," the company said in the statement.

"We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience this incident may have caused.​"