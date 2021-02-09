NYK Line Orders Two LPG-Fuelled Gas Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ships are slated for delivery next year. Image Credit: NYK Line

Japanese shipping firm NYK Line has ordered two very large gas carriers capable of running on their LPG cargo, adding to a series of such orders in the past six months.

The two duel-fuelled vessels will be built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries at the KHI Sakaide Works for delivery in 2022, NYK said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The ships will come with LPG tanks on deck, allowing the ships to load LPG fuel separately from their cargo when necessary.

Several other firms have opted for LNG-fuelled tonnage in recent months. BW LPG decided in December to convert three more of its VLGCs to run on LPG, and Petredec ordered three LPG-powered VLGCs in November.

Conversely, Dorian LPG decided in October that the cost of retrofitting some of its VLGCs to run on LPG would be too high.