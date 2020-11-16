Singapore: Ship Arrests Made

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: detentions. File Image / Pixabay.

Two ships were detained in Singapore at the back end of last week.

According to court records, Yasa H Mehmet was arrested on November 13 late at night.

Jasmine was held on November 14 in the morning.

The latter ship could be an oil products tanker or a general cargo ship.

The details surrounding the circumstances of the detentions or public information on the ships are unclear.

However, it is likely that the reasons for the moves against the vessels will involve disputes for the payment of goods and services.