US Cryrogenic Firm Lands Marine Fuel Cell Contract

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hydrogen-powered train built in German. Could shipping be next? File image/Pixabay.

US-based cryogenic equipment manufacturer Chart Industries has been awarded a design study by a naval architect researching hydrogen propulsion through fuel cells for ships.

The company said that it was selected for the project due to its cryogenic technology expertise in the zero-emission marine fuel market, according trade news provider H2-view.

Chart's scope on this first of its kind application includes the complete hydrogen fuel tanks, vaporisation and transfer piping system, safety system, control and vessel integration.

It sees global liquified natural gas and clean energy infrastructure buildout including in the marine space as a key driver for growth.

Chart's turnover was $1.3 billion in 2019, according to its website. Its headquarters are at Ball Ground, near Atlanta, Georgia.