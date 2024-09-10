Maersk Hires StormGeo's Christian Plum as Head of Fuel Supply Planning

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Plum had been the CEO and founder of marine fuel analytics firm BunkerMetric from July 2017 until its acquisition by StormGeo in August 2022. Image Credit: Christian Plum / LinkedIn

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has hired its first head of fuel supply planning.

Christian Plum has joined the company as head of fuel supply planning in Copenhagen as of this month, he said on Tuesday.

Plum had been the CEO and founder of marine fuel analytics firm BunkerMetric from July 2017 until its acquisition by StormGeo in August 2022.

He went on to develop the firm into StormGeo's bunker management service from the acquisition until this month.

"In this new role, I'll be leading an incredibly talented team to optimize fuel supply for Maersk's global fleet, focusing on everything from demand forecasting to integrating the latest green fuel regulations," Plum said in a LinkedIn post.

"As I take on this new adventure, I reflect on an incredible journey that began seven years ago when I co-founded BunkerMetric.

"We developed BunkerPlanner, a software designed to revolutionize bunker buying, which later evolved into S-Insight Bunker Management after its acquisition by StormGeo.

"Over the last two years at StormGeo, I've had the privilege of managing the integration and further developing this tool's capabilities.

"I'm proud of what we've achieved so far, but the journey is just beginning!

"I have full confidence that the brilliant team at StormGeo will continue to drive S-Insight Bunker Management to even greater heights, delivering immense value to customers worldwide."