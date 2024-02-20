Glander International Bunkering Signs AI-Based Bunker Optimisation Deal With Asyad Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the deal Glander will provide an AI-based propulsion system, a digitalised bunker procurement solution and comprehensive bunker management. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has signed an AI-based bunker and ship optimisation deal with Muscat-based Asyad Shipping.

Under the deal Glander will provide an AI-based propulsion system, a digitalised bunker procurement solution and comprehensive bunker management to the shipping company, Glander said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Asyad Shipping operates a fleet of VLCCs.

"This AI initiative reduces a vessel's fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, which drives sustainability efforts towards the Oman Vision 2040." Carsten Ladekjær, CEO of Glander International Bunkering, said in the statement.

"It also aligns with the IMO target to reduce carbon emissions by up to 40% by 2030.

"Asyad Shipping's commitment to invest in carbon emission reduction will be recognized by their business partners and serve as an example in both the Middle East and the shipping industry."