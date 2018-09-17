Buy IMO 2020 Bunkers Early, Make an Implementation Plan ASAP: ICS

Guy Platten. Image Credit: ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is the latest organisation to recommend ship operators start buying their IMO 2020 compliant bunkers early.

"Shipping companies may need to start ordering compliant fuels from as early as the middle of 2019, and they are strongly recommended to commence developing implementation plans as soon as possible," says ICS Secretary General, Guy Platten.

The advice among several recommendations raised by the shipping organization as part its latest guidance: Compliance with the 2020 'Global Sulphur Cap' for Ships' Fuel Oil in Accordance with MARPOL Annex VI.

The ship's implementation plan could be particularly important, says ICS, as "IMO has provisionally agreed that Port State Control authorities may take into account the ship's implementation plan when verifying compliance with the 0.5% sulphur limit," says Platten.

In the event of any compliance issues, having such a plan in place should put ship's crew in a better position to demonstrate to Port State Control that they have acted in "good faith", ICS adds.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force from January 1, 2020.

ICS' free guide is available here: http://www.ics-shipping.org/docs/default-source/resources/ics-guidance-on-implementation-of-2020-global-sulphur-cap---september-2018.pdf?sfvrsn=8