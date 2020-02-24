Sing Fuels Hires Former OceanConnect Manager in Overseas Expansion Push

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ertem will be based in the company's London office. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker supplier Sing Fuels has hired Can Ertem as its new deputy commercial director as it seeks to expand into new markets in the West.

Ertem will be based in the company's London office, Sing Fuels said in an emailed statement Monday.

"He will be working along with the senior management to grow the business further by expanding its presence in both existing and new markets, as well to enhance our integrated bunkering systems and platforms," Sonnich Thomsen, managing director for bunkers at Sing Fuels, said in the statement.

Ertem has previously served as commercial manager and senior credit manager at OceanConnect Marine, the company said.