BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are rising after a drop in July. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $625/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since July 23.

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $7/mt to $532/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $8.50/mt to $808.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.32/bl to $79.52/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $7.50/mt to $618.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $6.50/mt to $563/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5/mt to $609/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $6/mt to $575/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.67/bl from the previous session's close at $80.19/bl as of 6:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.05/mt rise in bunker prices.