Cargill Planning 15% Cut From Fleet's Greenhouse Gas Output

A dry bulk ship (file image/pixabay)

Commodities trader Cargill is aiming for a 15% reduction in carbon emissions from its shipping arm by 2020.

The carbon dioxide reduction per cargo-ton-mile is targeted at its time-chartered fleet, according to a report from Reuters.

The trader plans to cut total greenhouse gas emissions on an absolute basis across all company operations by 10% by 2025.

Its chartered fleet comprises some 650 vessels worldwide -- up from 330 in 2007 -- making it one of the largest dry bulk and tanker shippers, the report said.

Earlier this year, the company said it would be looking closely at emissions abatement technology, or scrubbers, for its fleet. This technology address sulfur emissions from marine fuel.