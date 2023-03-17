Matson to Convert Third Boxship to LNG Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions will carry out the dual-fuel retrofit on the 3,600 TEU boxship Kaimana Hila. Image Credit: MAN

Shipping firm the Matson Navigation Company has confirmed its plan to convert a third boxship to be capable of running on LNG.

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions will carry out the dual-fuel retrofit on the 3,600 TEU boxship Kaimana Hila, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The retrofit will follow similar projects to convert Matson's vessels the Manukai and Daniel K. Inouye.

"This order is the latest example in an increasing trend of owners choosing dual-fuel retrofits for their existing vessels in service to achieve fleet-transformation goals while simultaneously gaining benefits in terms of upcoming regulations such as CII and EEXI," Klaus Rasmussen, head of projects and PVU sales at MAN PrimeServ, said in the statement.

"Retrofitting an MAN B&W engine to dual-fuel running is straightforward as our standard, electronically-controlled diesel engines are constructed as ‘dual-fuel ready’ and therefore readily retrofittable.

"Such retrofits offer a viable pathway to shipowners that wish to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050."