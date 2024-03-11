MOL Installs Long-Range Wind Measurement System on Ro-Ro Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Th firm has started a demonstration experiment of Metro Weather's Doppler LiDAR system on board the Musashi Maru. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has installed a long-range wind condition measurement system on board one of its ro-ro vessels.

Th firm has started a demonstration experiment of Metro Weather's Doppler LiDAR system on board the Musashi Maru, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The system will observe real-time three-dimensional wind conditions as much as 10 km away from the vessel, and be able to transfer the data to sure via a Starlink system.

Wind condition monitoring of this kind will allow the vessel to cut bunker consumption and emissions by avoiding weather systems that would slow the ship down. The system may have additional benefits for ships using wind-assisted propulsion systems.