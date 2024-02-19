IBIA Adds Two Members to Asia Regional Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA has been forming regional boards over the past few years in a bid to meet the local needs of the bunker industry in each region. Image Credit: IBIA

Industry body IBIA has added two new members to its regional board for Asia.

Choong Sheen Mao and Kasper Sorensen have joined the IBIA Asia Regional Board, the industry body said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Choong is director of Singapore bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, while Sorensen is a general manager of Hafnia's bunker alliance in the Middle East and Asia.

IBIA has been forming regional boards over the past few years in a bid to meet the local needs of the bunker industry in each region. The most recent one, the IBIA Middle East Regional Board, was introduced at the organisation's annual convention in Dubai last year.