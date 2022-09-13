Maersk Hires Senior Future Fuels Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Copenhagen. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk has hired a new senior manager for future fuels.

Tommy Lykke Wind has joined the firm as senior future fuels manager in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Wind was previously a senior process engineer in Ørsted's P2X business, and had earlier served as a principal scientist for Haldor Topsoe.

"Today I started in the decarbonization team in Maersk where I will become part of the company's ambitious goal to decarbonize their large fleet of vessels," Wind said in the post.

"A goal that will enable sustainable logistics solutions globally."

Maersk has committed only to ordering vessels capable of running on carbon-neutral fuels in future. Its first of these vessels, running on methanol, is due for delivery next year.