LNG Bunker Supplier Titan Hires Commercial Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hartig previously worked in marine LNG sales and business development for energy firm Gasum. Image Credit: Gregoire Hartig / LinkedIn

LNG bunker supplier Titan has hired a new commercial director.

Gregoire Hartig has joined the company as commercial director as of this month, Titan said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Hartig previously worked in marine LNG sales and business development for energy firm Gasum from June 2020 to April of this year.

He had earlier worked for Nauticor from 2017 to 2020, for Edison SpA from 2013 to 2017, for EDF from 2009 to 2013 and for GDF Suez Energie Deutschland from 2008 to 2009.

"Grégoire will be integral in developing and implementing commercial strategies focused on long-term relationships and growth within the LNG and bio-LNG markets," the company said in the post.