Singapore: Qatar Wins 10-Year LNG Supply Deal for Pavilion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Signing ceremony. Image Credit: Pavilion Energy

Qatar Petroleum has won the tender for a long term supply of LNG to Singapore's Pavilion Energy.

The 10-year LNG sale and purchase agreement covers the supply of up to 1.8 million tonnes of LNG per year from 2023.

With no end in sight to the debate over LNG's GHG impact, of note is that every cargo supplied under the deal will be accompanied with a statement of its greenhouse gas emissions as measured from well to discharge port.

The move could well be a nod to what LNG bunkering players can expect in the future, with an LNG bunkering project in the US last year only being permitted to continue if gas was sourced from Canada where the GHG impact was deemed to be lower.

Pavilion Energy says it expects its methodology to become standardised as a common industry framework.