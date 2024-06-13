BUNKER JOBS: StormGeo Seeks Bunker Specialist in Mumbai or Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker procurement. Image Credit: StormGeo

Technology firm StormGeo is seeking to hire a customer support specialist for its bunker management solutions team in Mumbai or Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in bunker procurement, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily client interaction and support

Respond to and manage incoming client communications.

Serve as the primary day-to-day contact person for our bunker clients, ensuring timely and effective communication.

Process client requests and administrative tasks as needed.

Assist with input and manage bunker data from applications and client submissions.

Assist in maintaining and ensuring the quality control of client data and daily performance metrics.

Collaborate with internal teams to enhance client support and product offerings.

Provide training and support to new and existing clients, ensuring a smooth onboarding process.

Contribute to the improvement of support processes and documentation.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients to foster loyalty and repeat business.

Conduct follow-up calls and surveys to gauge customer satisfaction and identify areas for improvement.

Collaborate with sales and development teams to enhance customer engagement strategies.

