Duo to Form Pool for Scrubber-Equipped VLCCs

11 VLCCs under construction as DSME. File Image / Image Credit: DSME

Hartree Maritime Partners LLC and Hunter Group ASA say they will join forces to form a pool for scrubber-equipped VLCCs.

Hunter is now also providing newbuild supervision services Hartree's four VLCC newbuildings that, alongside seven of its own, are under construction at Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME).

The 11 "sister" vessels will form the start of the pool

"By combining Hartree's global Trading and Chartering experience and Hunter's technical knowledge this pool will serve to minimize operational costs whilst maximizing earnings. We will be working with other scrubber fitted VLCC operators to expand this pool," says Guy Merison, managing director of Hartree Maritime Partners.

Hunter previously said the cost for each vessel is $82.5million plus $2.7m for its scrubber.