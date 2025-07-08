China's Inland Fleet Sees Surge in LNG and Battery-Powered Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fu Xuyin, China's Vice Minister of Transport. Image Credit: SCIO

China is witnessing significant growth in the adoption of LNG and battery-powered technologies across its inland shipping fleet.

As of 2024, over 600 inland cargo vessels were powered by LNG, while 485 battery-powered vessels were operating as passenger ferries, Fu Xuyin, Vice Minister of Transport of China, said in a statement last month.

He added that a smaller number of vessels using alternative fuels such as methanol and hydrogen fuel cells are also in service.

“Alongside upgrading vessels, China is accelerating efforts to develop green, low-carbon ports, and this includes expanding and renovating inland port terminals with a focus on sustainability,” Xuyin noted.

The country is also looking to promote use of renewable electricity for port operations.