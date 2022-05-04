BUNKER JOBS: International Bunker Trading Firm Positions in Singapore, Europe, & South America

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime Recruitment Company has not named the hiring company for the roles. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company

Maritime Recruitment Company is working with a fast-growing international bunker trading firm that is looking for experienced bunker traders.

Vacancies exist in Singapore, South America, Greece, London and elsewhere in Northern & Central Europe.

To be successful, applicants must have transferable client lists and unsullied reputations. Those lucky enough to get through can expect generous packages and a fantastic working environment.

All candidates must have unquestionable negotiation skills, excellent commercial skills, as well as exceptional sales and account management abilities. They must also have impeccable reputations for honesty and integrity.

Those who are self-motivated and are team players are preferred.

For more information and to apply, contact vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com.