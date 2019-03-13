Scrubbers Get Backing at Green Awards

Charis Plakantonaki and Christopher Fee collected the Green4Sea award on behalf of CSA 2020. Image Credit: CSA2020

Scrubber advocate group Clean Shipping Alliance 2020 (CSA2020) has won the Clean Shipping category at this year's Green4Sea Awards.

The selection is particularly notable given the formation of CSA2020 came as a result of growing pushback over the technology's environmental credentials.

Charis Plakantonaki, CSA 2020 Vice-Chair and Chief Strategy Officer, Star Bulk Carriers, said the award was a sign that the group's work in helping to meet the upcoming IMO2020 rule is supported by the wider industry.

Classification organization ABS, recycled bunker firm Ecoslops, Lean Marine - who offer various fuel savings technologies - and water and waste management systems provider Evac, were the other nominees for the award category.