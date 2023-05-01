Law Firm AxiomDWFM Buys Ince

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal was announced on Friday. File Image / Pixabay

Law firm AxiomDWFM has agreed to buy Ince Group after the latter company called in the administrators last month.

AxiomDWFM will 'refocus the firm's growth strategy on its core legal services', Ince said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Ince, founded in Cardiff in 1866, said it had been placed into administration on April 12. The firm's audit process for the year to March 31, 2022 has not been completed, and the company's shares have been suspended since January 3 of this year.

"AxiomDWFM's new ownership provides Ince & Co. with solid foundations that will allow it to flourish on its own terms and to continue to provide the high quality of professional service for which it has been known," Ince said in the statement.

"It will allow Ince & Co.'s exceptional lawyers to reinforce the firm's reputation in key sectors such as shipping & energy, aviation, insurance and real estate, along with practices such as dispute resolution, employment, immigration, asset finance, corporate services (including tax), regulatory, family & private wealth and related areas."