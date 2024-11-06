V.Group Hires Decarbonisation Managing Director From Maersk Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Jesper Bo Hansen / LinkedIn

Ship management and maritime services firm V.Group has hired a managing director for decarbonisation.

Jesper Bo Hansen has joined V.Group as decarbonisation managing director in Copenhagen as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Hansen previously worked for Maersk Tankers from December 2022 to this month, serving most recently as global head of partnerships and pool management.

He had earlier worked for ZeroNorth from February to December of 2022, and for Maersk Broker Advisory Services from 2017 to 2022.

"Joining V.Group in this role comes at a pivotal time for our industry, where the green transformation is not only urgent but also an opportunity to collaborate at scale, embrace technology, and create commercial value across the maritime ecosystem," Hansen said in the post.

"Decarbonisation has long been a personal ambition of mine, and I am eager to leverage my experience to drive meaningful change."