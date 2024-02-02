Hafnia Bunker Alliance Arranged Seven Biofuel Deliveries to Unigas in 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The blends ranged from B30 to B100, and were delivered in collaboration with GoodFuels supplier FincoEnergies. Image Credit: GoodFuels

The Hafnia Bunker Alliance arranged a total of seven deliveries of biofuel blends to the Unigas fleet last year.

The blends ranged from B30 to B100, and were delivered in collaboration with GoodFuels supplier FincoEnergies, the company said in an emailed statement.

In total Hafnia has arranged between 10-15 biofuel stems for alliance members and its own fleet over the past three years, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"At a time of transformation in the maritime industry, the Hafnia Bunker Alliance remains committed in its mission to promote sustainable initiatives," Peter Grunwaldt, head of bunkers at Hafnia Bunkers, said in the statement.

"We are not only prepared to service our existing members but also extend our expertise and resources to potential new members, fostering a collaborative ecosystem for a sustainable future."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.