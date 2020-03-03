Wärtsilä to Join South Korean Shell LNG Bunker Barge Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wärtsilä will provide the barge's cargo handling system. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Technology group Wärtsilä is set to join a project to build a new 18,000 cubic meter LNG bunker barge in South Korea, the company said Tuesday.

Wärtsilä will provide the cargo handling system for the new vessel, being built for Korea Line at Hyundai Mio Dockyard, the company said in an emailed statement.

The equipment delivery is scheduled to start at the end of this year, Wärtsilä said, and the ship is due to be delivered in early 2022 and will subsequently be chartered by Shell.

The contract includes the option for a second vessel, the company said.

Shell completed its first ship-to-ship bunkering of LNG in October 2018 from its bunker barge Cardissa in Rotterdam.