UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 195 nautical miles east of Aden at 4:57 AM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack has been reported on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 195 nautical miles east of Aden at 4:57 AM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of an MV reports being approached by one small craft with 5-6 persons on board carrying weapons and ladders," the agency said.

"The MV conducted self-protection measures, the persons on board the small craft then fired at the MV.

"The armed security team then returned fire, and the small craft aborted its approach.

"The vessel and crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past six months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.