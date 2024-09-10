Carnival Cruise Ship Takes on 100% Biofuel at Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A cruise ship owned by Carnival Corporation has taken on a 100% biofuel-based bunker fuel at Rotterdam.

The AIDA Prima recently took on the biofuel at Rotterdam, Carnival subsidiary AIDA Cruises said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The fuel was supplied by VARO Energy, and the ship will test it during normal operations on upcoming voyages in the Norwegian fjords.

"In our search for the fuel mix of the future, we have been gaining valuable experience with the use of different biofuels since 2022," Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises, said in the statement.

"In close cooperation with experts from industry and science, we are developing new approaches to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"In order to achieve a sustainable impact, we need a growing supply, not only of biofuels, but other alternative fuels at marketable prices that are also available worldwide."