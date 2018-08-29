Gard Details Preventive Actions to Address Bad Bunkers

Gard has issued an advice bulletin to address bad bunkers. File Image / Pixabay

Following a rash of fuel contamination issues in recent months, Gard has issued an advice bulletin to address the matter that includes a list possible preventive actions owners and operators can take.

Among its advice, Gard suggests raising awareness with crew so they know the problems that can occur.

As has been widely discussed in these pages, common issues involve the sticking of fuel plungers, blocked fuel filters, and/or fuel-pump seizures and failures. Extreme cases have resulted in a loss of power.

“ Gard suggests maintaining a sufficient fuel reserve of non-contaminated bunkers

A key problem for buyers has been that the problem fuels typically pass conventional testing and otherwise meet the chemical requirements for bunkers as per ISO 8127.

In other advise, Gard suggests maintaining a sufficient fuel reserve of non-contaminated bunkers which can be burnt if it is confirmed that newly stemmed bunkers are contaminated.

Increased monitoring of machinery is also advised, particularly for fuel pumps and injectors when using newly bunkered fuel.

As Ship & Bunker reported earlier this week, as many as 200 vessels have now been affected with a similar profile of problems.

Gard full bulletin can be found here: http://www.gard.no/web/updates/content/26125911/contaminated-bunker-issue-continues-to-spread