Delivery of First Containerised Hydrogen 'Zero Emission Pod' Systems in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kristian Osnes, managing director of HAV Hydrogen. Image Credit: HAV Hydrogen

HAV Hydrogen today has given further details of its planned 'Zero Emission Pod' deck-based containerized hydrogen (H2) energy systems for ships that have now received Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV.

“We have developed and received an AiP for a turnkey engine room. The AiP is based on a 20-foot container that not only contains the hydrogen fuel cells, but also the equipment required to safely run it," Kristian Osnes, managing director of HAV Hydrogen, explained in a press release.

"This includes ventilation, cooling, safety systems, control system, DC/DC drives, fuel distribution system and other technical installations.”

By using 200kW hydrogen fuel cells, the firm says the system can provide 1,000 kW within the footprint of a standard 20' container.

By combining multiple containers, using larger modules or dedicated space below deck, multi megawatt energy systems will also be available.

These can then be used to power the main propulsion systems, or for additional power supply on board the vessel.

“The H2 system is a simple yet effective enabler of green shipping. It can either be utilized as a retrofit option for vessels that have not already been prepared for a conventional retrofit installation below deck, or as a complete plug-in module that de-risks the yard installation for newbuilds,” Kristian Osnes added.

As a zero carbon energy carrier, industry interest in hydrogen has grown considerably in recent times as it looks to cut its emissions footprint. HAV Hydrogen hopes its system can fast-track the commercial use of hydrogen as ship fuel.

HAV Hydrogen will be ready to start manufacturing of the Zero Emission Pod H2 containers during the second half of 2023, aiming for the first deliveries in 2024.