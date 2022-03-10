DNV Halts All New Business With Russia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has 22 employees in Russia. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society DNV has halted all new business with Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The firm is reviewing all ongoing contracts and operations with Russian entities, and will not enter into new business in Russia or with Russian companies, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"We are deeply disturbed by the invasion of Ukraine, which is inflicting terrible harm to the citizens of Ukraine and threatening peace across the region," Remi Eriksen, group president and CEO of DNV, said in the statement.

"Our top priority is the safety of our people, and we are working to ensure our employees have the support they need.

"We have decided not to enter into new business with Russian companies nor into new business activities in Russia.

"We are evaluating our existing business portfolio and will wind down business that is not in line with our values."

The company has 22 employees in Russia, and three in Ukraine.