Cuba: Terminal Fire Prompts Rise in Fuel Imports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cuba: queues. File Image / Pixabay.

The Caribbean island of Cuba has increased fuel oil imports following a fire at its main oil terminal.

The incident at the Matanzas terminal has affected consumers with power blackouts and long queues for gasoline, according to Reuters.

Fuel and crude oil imports have come from Venezuela, Russia and Europe with liquefied petroleum gas arriving from the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ship-to-ship transfers and floating storage have been used to manage the cargo inflows, the report said.

Matanzas' berths for loading/discharing large tankers are working but are not connected up to storage facilities.

The fire at the terminal earlier this month was caused by lightning killing16 people.