BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday April 30, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $666/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since April 17. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $3/mt to $551/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $1/mt to $856/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.10/bl to $88.40/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $649/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1/mt to $602.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $648.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $4/mt to $630.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $88.21/bl as of 7:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com