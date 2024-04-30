BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have seen little overall change in the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $666/mt on Monday, reaching the highest level since April 17. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $3/mt to $551/mt, while the G20-MGO Index gained $1/mt to $856/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.10/bl to $88.40/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices were little changed at $649/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $1/mt to $602.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $648.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $4/mt to $630.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $88.21/bl as of 7:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt fall in bunker prices.