Korean Register to Work on Solid Oxide Fuel Cells for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three companies recently signed an MoU to work on the technology together. Image Credit: Korean Register

The Korean Register has signed a deal to work on solid oxide fuel cell technology for ships.

The classification society has signed a memorandum of understanding with STX Energy Solutions and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering to work on the standardisation and commercialisation of the technology, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Under the deal STX will work on developing and supplying the systems, DSME will manage onshore testing and evaluation and the Korean Register will evaluate and certify the technical capabilities of the systems.

"The aim of the three companies' joint cooperation is to successfully standardize the technology and thereby commercialize SOFCs for ships, allowing the technology to be applied to different types of ships in the future," the Korean Register said in the statement.

Fuel cells running on green hydrogen or other zero-carbon fuels have the potential to play a significant role in the shipping industry's future energy mix as it seeks to eliminate its carbon emissions in the coming decades.