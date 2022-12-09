28 Countries Speak in Favour of 2050 Net Zero Target at IMO Working Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO holds its meetings at its headquarters in London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A total of 28 countries spoke in favour of a 2050 net-zero GHG emissions target for shipping at this week's meeting of an IMO working group ahead of a key committee meeting next week.

A group of environmental NGOs with representation at the working group noted the support in a joint emailed statement on Friday. This week the IMO held a meeting of its intersessional working group on GHGs, ahead of next week's meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee where the working group's findings will be discussed.

The following countries spoke in favour of the net-zero 2050 target, the NGOs said: France, Japan, Norway, Tonga, the Marshall Islands, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, the Solomon Islands, the UK, Sweden, the US, Finland, Malta, Belgium, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, New Zealand, Canada, Fiji, Ireland, Greece, Italy, Spain, Kiribati, Bahamas and Mexico.

The NGOs argued a majority of IMO member states now back the target. The organisation's present goal is for a cut of at least 50% in total GHG emissions from shipping by 2050.

"It is vital that the IMO considers the needs of vulnerable countries and communities, especially Small Island Developing states and Least Developed Countries (SIDS and LDCs), when designing and implementing any future carbon pricing measure," the organisations said in the statement.

"A levy of at least $100/tonne of carbon, in combination with a fuel standard, could generate much-needed funding to drive the uptake of zero-emission solutions."

The NGOs behind the statement are the Clean Shipping Coalition, Ocean Conservancy, Seas at Risk, the Clean Arctic Alliance, Pacific Environment and Carbon Market Watch.