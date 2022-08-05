MOL Joins Study on Applying Aerospace Technology to Wind-Powered Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project's current ISHIN ship design can currently achieve GHG emissions savings of up to 5%. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping company MOL has joined a study seeking to apply aerospace engineering technology to the design of wind-powered ships.

The firm has joined Tokai University and Akishima Laboratories in a study aimed at optimising the hull shape for wind-powered vessels, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The project's current ISHIN ship design can currently achieve GHG emissions savings of up to 5%, but the participants believe that number can be increased to 12% with the application of aerodynamic techniques from aerospace engineering.

"Dr. Kota Fukuda and his group have carried out fluid dynamics research on examination of flow phenomena around rockets and aircrafts, development of high-performance solar cars and solar unmanned airplanes, and further application of their own simulation technology to the medical field," the company said in the statement.

"Through this joint study, they will expand their research fields to ship engineering and ocean-going vessel development."