World News
Shipergy Secures $15 Million DNB Bank Credit Facility to Fund Global Expansion
Tuesday March 26, 2024
Daniel Rose is Shipergy's CEO. Image Credit: Shipergy
Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy has secured a new $15 million credit facility from DNB Bank.
The company intends to use the new facility to help back its global expansion plans, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
CEO Daniel Rose told Ship & Bunker in January that the company was seeking to hire seven traders worldwide and launch a new hub in Singapore.
"The new credit facility is a testament to the confidence and trust in Shipergy's vision and business model," Rose said in Tuesday's statement.
"We are committed to leveraging this opportunity to scale our operations, enhance our service offerings, and continue providing unmatched value to our clients across the globe."