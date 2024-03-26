Shipergy Secures $15 Million DNB Bank Credit Facility to Fund Global Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daniel Rose is Shipergy's CEO. Image Credit: Shipergy

Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy has secured a new $15 million credit facility from DNB Bank.

The company intends to use the new facility to help back its global expansion plans, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

CEO Daniel Rose told Ship & Bunker in January that the company was seeking to hire seven traders worldwide and launch a new hub in Singapore.

"The new credit facility is a testament to the confidence and trust in Shipergy's vision and business model," Rose said in Tuesday's statement.

"We are committed to leveraging this opportunity to scale our operations, enhance our service offerings, and continue providing unmatched value to our clients across the globe."