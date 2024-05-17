BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally declined this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $1/mt to $637/mt on Thursday, having reached the lowest level since January 23 the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $1/mt to $531/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $0.50/mt to $816/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.52/bl to $83.27/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $623.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $568/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $628.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $10.50/mt to $595.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $83.52/bl as of 6:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt rise in bunker prices.