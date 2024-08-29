Banle Group Expands Supply Footprint to More than 60 Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is seeking to expand its global presence further, as well as growing its biofuel sales volumes. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Banle Group has expanded its geographical footprint to cover more than 60 ports.

The firm is seeking to expand its global presence further, parent company CBL International said in a a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The company now provides bunkering services in Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, a 70% increase in its port coverage since the firm was listed on the Nasdaq exchange in March 2023.

The company is also seeking to expand its sales of biofuel blends to the shipping industry.

"Since our Nasdaq listing, we have made remarkable strides in expanding our port coverage and enhancing our service offerings to meet the growing demands of our customers, the international shipping companies," Teck Lim Chia, CEO of Banle Group, said in the statement.

"Our expansion into Europe, with establishments in Ireland, underlines our commitment to developing our green marine fuels business, which is critical for our long-term sustainability goals."