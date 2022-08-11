X-Press Feeders to Deploy ZeroNorth Platform Across Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company added bunker procurement service ClearLynx to its platform earlier this year. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm X-Press Feeders is set to deploy ZeroNorth's vessel optimisation platform across its entire fleet.

The firm will use the platform and its suite of vessel, voyage and carbon intensity optimisation services across its fleet of more than 100 vessels, ZeroNorth said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The platform uses vessel, freight rate, weather, bunker price and availability data to make recommendations on how to optimise ships' routes. The company added bunker procurement service ClearLynx to its platform earlier this year.

"Critically, the depth of ZeroNorth's vessel data and fuel models allow the platform to make realistic recommendations based on actual conditions a vessel is facing at sea, considerably powering up decision-making for users," the company said in the statement.

"Given the critical role that feeder shipping plays in containerized trade and supply chain, any potential optimisation to vessels and voyages is particularly relevant.

"Feeder vessels often operate on tightly organised routes with strict requirements on arrival times; arrival times that are currently under threat from port congestion and disrupted supply chains.

"These challenges and complexity mean that data-based solutions are one of the best near-term ways for the segment to identify areas for improvement in its operations."