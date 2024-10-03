193 Alternative Fuel Ship Orders Registered in Q3

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A busy two months of new orders in July and August were followed by a smaller gain in September. Image Credit: DNV

A total of 193 ships capable of running on LNG or methanol were ordered in the third quarter of this year, according to the latest data from classification society DNV.

A busy two months of new orders in July and August were followed by a smaller gain in September, Kristian Hammer, senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"LNG has been the main story since the summer, with 53 new vessels ordered in July and 55 in August," Hammer said.

"The majority of these were placed by the container segment (86), while the uptake in the car carrier segment (13) was also solid.

"A total of 49 new orders for methanol were registered in Q3 with most of these (39) also coming from the container segment."