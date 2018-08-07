Navig8 Newbuilds Fitted With Scrubbers

Navig8 latest tanker player to back scrubbers. File Image / Image Credit: Navig8

Eight new build LR2 tankers ordered by Navig8 Product 2020 (Navig8) will all be fitted with scrubbers, the company confirmed today.

The development came to light as Navig8 announced it has taken delivery of the first vessel in a series eight 110,600 DWT scrubber-fitted LR2 tankers from New Times Shipbuilding Co., Ltd in China.

The Navig8 Pride LHJ will be entered into and operated in Navig8 Group’s Alpha8 commercial pool.

Navig8 joins a host of other tanker firms who recently voiced their backing for the technology, including Frontline, DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT), and Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG).

While the manufacturer of the exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCSs) was not specified, Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc. (FMSI) in June counted Navig8 Group among its customers.

Vessels fitted with scrubbers will be able to continue burning otherwise noncompliant HSFO after the "IMO2020" global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force from January 1, 2020.