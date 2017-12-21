APL Achieves 48% CO2 Emission Reduction Against 2009 Levels

APL has achieved a 48% reduction in CO2 emissions against its base level in 2009.

File Image / Pixabay

As part of news that the company has been awarded the silver rating for its 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility performance by EcoVadis, APL says assessment has shown that the company has achieved a reduction in CO2 emissions of 48 percent against its base level in 2009.

APL cites improvements in operational efficiencies, fleet and voyage optimisation for the emission reduction.

"In reducing emissions such as sulfur oxide and protecting ocean biodiversity, APL has persisted with cold-ironing and ballast water treatment development through technology innovation and clean energy sources amongst others," explained the company.

“ APL says assessment has shown that the company has achieved a reduction in CO2 emissions of 48 percent

APL says it aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent between 2015 and 2025 - a target set by its principal, the CMA CGM Group.

"Our improved rating demonstrates APL's commitment to steer forward in our sustainability journey to ensure sound environmental, social and ethical business practices in all our business activities," said Nicolas Sartini, APL's CEO.

"We pride ourselves as a responsible carrier and will continue to strengthen our policies and practices to make a meaningful impact to our customers' supply chains."