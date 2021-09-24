Bunker One to Sell Danish Produced Liquefied Biogas Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bo Larsen, CCO, MAKEEN Energy, Ole Hvelplund, CEO, Nature Energy, Mikkel Seedorff Sørensen, CEO, Frederikshavn Havn. Image Credit: MAKEEN Energy

Danish players Nature Energy and MAKEEN Energy say they will jointly create the country's first CO2-neutral liquefied biogas (LBG) plant as part of a collaboration that involves physical supplier Bunker One.

The plant will initially produce 20,000 tonnes of LBG every year for supply to the shipping and heavy transport sector, with the ability to scale up to 120,000 tonnes / year at a later date.

Bunker Holding Group's physical supply unit, Bunker One, will be one of the central buyers of the LBG and handle sales and marketing to the shipping industry.

"We're extremely proud to get the possibility to offer the maritime sector a danish-produced product that we see a rapidly growing demand for - a demand that has never been higher," says Bunker One CEO Peter Zachariassen.

Construction of the NORDLIQ (Nordic Liquefaction) facility in Frederikshavn, Denmark is expected to commence in late 2021 and the plant to be operational in mid-2023.

With orders for gas-powered tonnage on the rise, production and supply of sustainable CO2-neutral gas are key to LNG bunkers being part of the future marine fuel mix.

"Liquefied biogas is a cornerstone green fuel of the future. We're very proud to lead this project in collaboration with Nature Energy, and happy to be able to offer a responsible and effective solution for the transformation of the transport sector at this important time," says MAKEEN Energy CCO Bo Larsen.

The vision of an LNG bunker supply point in Frederikshavn is not new, with Bunker Holding having expressed interest in such a venture in 2016.

With several of the stakeholders having previously coordinated efforts for an LNG supply facility under the NORDLIQ partnership, Nature Energy and MAKEEN Energy have now formed a joint-company under the NORDLIQ name.