Oil and Scrubbers Picked Again for 4 More 24,000 TEU Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

16 mega boxships have been orders in recent weeks. File Image / Pixabay

Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BoComm) last week added to the recent orders for newbuild mega-boxships by placing its own order for four 24,000 TEU capacity vessels.

Industry specialists Alphliner report that BoComm has already signed long-term charter commitments for all four vessels, most likely with MSC.

The order joins Hapag-Lloyd's order for six 23,500 TEU capacity mega ships and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE)'s six new 24,000 TEU capacity ships.

The orders were placed at Chinese yards, and like ONE's order the vessels will be conventionally powered and will be fitted with scrubbers, according to local sources.

If nothing else, the order suggests there is more work to be done for LNG advocates in convincing owners of the benefits of dual-fuel gas power, while scrubber manufacturers can likely take heart once again that owners see a long term future for their tech.