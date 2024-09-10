BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices dropped at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in more than a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $8.50/mt to $604/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since August 6.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $479/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7.50/mt to $739/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.78/bl to $71.84/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $23/mt to $604.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $14.50/mt to $516/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $11/mt to $597.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $10/mt to $516/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.06/bl from the previous session's close at $71.78/bl as of 5:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt fall in bunker prices.