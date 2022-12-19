TECO 2030 Announces First 'Future Funnel' Scrubber Sale

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Future Funnel scrubber removes SOx, NOx black carbon and particulates emissions from a ship's exhaust. Image Credit: TECO 2030

Maritime technology firm TECO 2030 has announced the first sale of its 'Future Funnel' scrubber that handles a range of emissions.

The firm has received a purchase order worth NOK 5.5 million ($559,000) from a large European shipowner, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. The contract is for a TECO 2030 Model 8 system, for delivery in the first or second quarters of next year.

The Future Funnel scrubber removes SOx, NOx black carbon and particulates emissions from a ship's exhaust. TECO 2030 developed the design in partnership with Austrian powertrain company AVL.

"It is with great pleasure; I can announce the first future funnel contract for TECO 2030," Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030, said in the statement.

"This is a proud moment for the team, as I know how dedicated they have been to get this first purchase order.

"I am confident that this will spark the second wave for scrubbers as the fuel price gap is stabilizing again after almost 3 years with a global pandemic and 3 years since the introduction of the global sulphur cap implemented by the IMO."

The firm has previously talked of upgrading the Future Funnel design to incorporate carbon capture and storage systems.